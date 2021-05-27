You're Invited | Perfect CT 'mini moons' destinations to celebrate your marriage

CONNECTICUT, USA — If you are getting married in 2021 and are looking to escape reality without leaving the state for a full honeymoon, this is dedicated to you! Connecticut has endless destinations within driving distance.
Here are our top picks!
- Saybrook Point Inn | 2 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475
- Water’s Edge Resort & Spa | 1525 Boston Post Rd, Westbrook, CT 06498
- Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Village & Seaport | 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355
- Connecticut Wine, Food and Beer Tour
- Foxwoods Resort & Casino | 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard, CT 06338
- Winvian Farm, a luxury experience | 155 Alain White Rd, Morris, CT 06763
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.