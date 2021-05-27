FOX61 Follow Up: CT wedding couple receives toilet paper as gift from stranger

They never knew how valuable that gift would actually be, until they realized the significant shortage that rocked the United States for months on end.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Alex and Shanette Meadows consider themselves lucky and blessed to have been able to celebrate their wedding, hours before the state shutdown was put into place March 2020.

“On the 15th, that night at midnight, the state of Connecticut shut everything down. No more gatherings of 10 or more,” said Alex Meadows.

Alex and Shanette were set to get married on March 15th, just hours before the mandated shutdown.

Details were changing by the minute on the couple, just days before the wedding.

“As the days were growing closer, 3 days out, had about 30 people cancel, so that was a lot right beforehand.”

Luckily, in just the nick of time, they were able to have their dream wedding at the Society Room in Hartford with little to no day-of issues.

While taking photos outside of the venue, a stranger pulled up to them in their car, and gave them a gift they never expected -- Angel Soft Toilet Paper.

The toilet paper shortage rocked the United States for months on end.

"We had friends texting and calling us going to the store saying there was no toilet paper available."

They never knew how valuable that gift would actually be, until they realized the significant shortage impacting everyone.

“I don’t want to say the pandemic was a good thing, but it did allow us and our families and those that are close to us, to really focus on what was most important” said Alex Meadows.

