You're Invited | Netflix star Sarah Miller shares tips to planning ultimate dream wedding

FOX61's Wedding Week highlights navigating wedding planning during a global pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you had to cancel your wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic or are in the midst of planning your big day, Wedding Week is dedicated to you!

FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie is taking viewers through the ins and outs of wedding planning to make sure you’re fully prepared and inspired for your big day!

Kicking wedding week off is Netflix star, Sarah Miller, the host of "Marriage or Mortgage." Couples on the show have to choose whether to choose Miller to help them plan their dream wedding from the ground up or choose her co-host, foregoing their dream wedding, and getting their dream home.

Miller shared some of her top tips!

She said getting started is one of the hardest parts, kind of like working out at a gym for the first time. It’s nearly impossible to get there, but once you’re there, the process instantly becomes easier.

“Walk into wedding planning with an open mind, talk about the most important things that you want to shine at that event,” Miller said.

It's wedding week on @FOX61News! If you're planning a wedding, this week is dedicated to you! We've got top tips to help get you from the engagement all the way to the ceremony, and everything in between! Join us! pic.twitter.com/PcWZQjzA3T — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) May 24, 2021

Throughout the pandemic, all rules went out the door in terms of traditional wedding etiquette, which Miller said is why now is the perfect time to let your creativity shine and save some money in the process.

“If any type of invitation, if you can send out as your regular invitation, you can pull back a little bit and maybe do like a virtual RSVP or say listen to log on to this site on so and so date to check things, that’s always a great idea,” she said.

TIPS FOR PLANNING YOUR DREAM WEDDING:

1. Have a budget and follow that budget.

“Talk about smart money and dumb money. That’s exactly where I like to start with my clients," Mille said. She means: prioritize what is most important to you, and what you’re willing to sacrifice if it doesn’t fit in the budget.

“Pick the most important things. If it’s ambiance, if it’s food, if it’s your music or if it’s something special for your guests,” Miller said.

2. Let your wedding be unique to you! Figure out the best way to tie in your personality with your wedding through décor, vows, music, and even food!

3. Hire a wedding planner. Miller said it may sound like a luxury service to have, but planners are armed with top vendors that can help you save money in the long run!

4. Scale back on favors. “When it comes to favors, honestly you’re probably going to spend more money and people are going to toss them," Miller said. "They’re not going to travel with them, they’re not going to keep them till the end of the night. We’re going to pick up more than the guests are taking, so I would say If somebody could eat something, drink something or if it shows the uniqueness of the couple."

5. Increase elegance with simple fixtures. “I use lighting and candles a ton. I feel like it gives you a little more bang for your buck and it makes things really pretty at an event,” Miller said.



