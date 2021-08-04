Your mask may be giving you COVID eyes

Ophthalmologists are seeing a rise in chalazion.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that mask wearing has become a part of our everyday life, we're starting to see a few medical conditions associated with them.

First it was mask acne, now doctors are seeing an increase in a condition called chalazion. It’s a buildup of bacteria along the lash line that can cause painful cysts.

Dr. Leslie Norris with Grand Rapids Ophthalmology says they are seeing an increase in cases in West Michigan.

In addition to good facial hygiene, Dr. Norris says many eye doctors are also recommending that patients use mouthwash.

"The mouthwash cuts down on the bacteria in our mouth so it's not blowing up on the eyelids, and using artificial tears to restore the dry eye problem, that can also be caused by too much breath entering the eye."

If not treated, chalazion can cause scarring on the inner eyelid and lead to further eye complications.

