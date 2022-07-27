West Nile Virus mosquitos detected in five Connecticut communities

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said this year's heatwave has allowed mosquitos to populate faster.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mosquitos that have tested positive for the West Nile Virus have been detected in five towns and cities.

Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, Stamford and now Hartford are the communities on the list.

The most recent positive mosquito as of Wednesday was found at Keney Park in Hartford.

Philip Armstrong with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said the hotter the weather, the more mosquitos there will be.

"That heatwave that we saw last week really helps accelerate things," said Armstrong.

Armstrong said he has been trapping and testing mosquitos in recent weeks. The virus typically pops up in late June or early July, marking this year to be on the late side, but late summer and early fall is the peak period.

He added there are over 50 kinds of mosquitos but only one kind will transmit the virus. It is called the Northern House Mosquito which is usually found in urban and residential areas.

"Those catch basins that you see on the side of the road, those storm drains can serve as sites for mosquito development," added Armstrong.

If you do get bitten, he said there is no reason to be alarmed but keep in mind the virus is expected to amplify in the next few weeks.

"We’ve only detected in a handful of mosquitos from our collections so if you’re getting bit by a mosquito, that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to seek medical care. Most mosquitos do not carry the virus," added Armstrong.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist of Hartford Healthcare said there are symptoms on how to tell if you are infected.

"Things that they look for is fever, headache, bright lights bothering them, maybe some neck stiffness," Dr. Wu.

Some preventative measures you can take include:

-Wear bug spray that contains at least 30-percent DEET

- Avoid being outside during dusk and dawn

-Wear light-colored clothing or clothes that cover your skin

-Use mosquito netting if you plan on sleeping outdoors

So far, there have been no human cases of the virus detected but Armstrong strongly predicts the first case could pop up in August or September.

