As colder months approach, people encouraged to take steps to lower energy bills in winter

Eversource launched an educational campaign to encourage customers to shop around for cheaper rates from third-party suppliers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As temperatures start to drop people are reminded to do what they can to keep their energy bills from rising this winter.

"We really want our customers to know that they can take control of their energy costs," said Steve Sullivan, president of Eversource Connecticut Electric Operations.

Eversource has launched an educational campaign to warn customers that while rates are expected to go up on January 1 they can shop around for third-party suppliers with a cheaper rate.

"They can lock it in for a longer period of time, whether that’s 12 months, 18 months, or even longer. And if they can lock in the lower rate now, they can avoid the winter price spike," Sullivan said.

Eversource or United Illuminating customers can choose their own supplier by going to Energizect.com.

According to Eversource, energy costs are still at some of the highest levels in years.

New England relies heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and the seasonal winter price is again expected to go up.

"Last winter we know was very tough for our customer's historically high energy supply rates and we really see going into this winter that that’s likely to happen again," Sullivan said.

While more than half of the homes in Connecticut use oil to heat their homes, those customers are also not expected to see much relief.

"Doesn’t matter what fuel you use you’re not gonna be immune to potentially higher prices," said Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.



He said factors like war or weather that could impact supply could drive prices up.

This is why people can start preparing their homes now.

"If you have gaps in your doors you know buy weather stripping and keep the warm air in and the cold air out. Those are very low-cost high return ways to lower your usage and lower your costs," Herb said,

Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program is accepting applications for the winter season now. More information on the program can be found here.

The Low-Income Energy Advisory Board which advises the state on energy assistance issues, is calling on the state to provide its own funding in addition to federal funds to help meet an increased demand.

"That’s sort of been tabled. It wasn’t an outright no, but it wasn’t a yes. So we’re going to have to see how to program unwinds," Herb said. "We believe that that demand is going to continue to increase. We saw about a 20,000 uptick in participation," he said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

