Amazon expanding in CT and bringing hundreds of jobs

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Amazon expands here in Connecticut, it’s also bringing hundreds of jobs, looking to fill those open positions with each new location.

“Amazon is so proud to have created more than 8500 jobs in the past decade in Connecticut, and we’ve invested about $200 billion in compensation and infrastructure creating many indirect jobs on top of the ones I previously mentioned,” said Emily Hawkins, an Amazon spokesperson.

That investment comes from four fulfillment centers and four delivery stations, including the one that just opened in Wallingford. The Wallingford location will employ 150 part-time and full-time associates, as well as fill hundreds of driver opportunities.

In celebration of the launch this week, Amazon donated 700 backpacks filled with school supplies and cleaning supplies for middle school students. The company says it’s always looking for ways to be a great neighbor and community partner, especially in a state where the company sees so much growth potential.

“We’re a customer-obsessed organization and the demand is there and we have a talented local workforce in Connecticut, so we’ve been happy to meet that customer demand by expanding and growing in the state,” said Hawkins.

Even during the pandemic, when we’ve seen businesses close, Amazon says it’s moving forward with even more locations in Connecticut.

“We’re going to open an additional two more, in October, so Danbury and Orange, they will get delivery stations and customers in those communities can expect to receive their packages faster,” said Hawkins.