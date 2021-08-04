Bishops Orchards in Guilford celebrates 150 years

Through the pandemic, they’ve had to pivot creating a new feature that will not get rid of curbside pick-up.

GUILFORD, Conn. — 2021 marks 150 years in business for Bishops Orchards, from a retail market to 313 acres of working farmland a lot of has changed for the Bishops since 1871.

“We did not start by growing apples which were so famously known for now. We started as a dairy farm and we were an Ice House. We cut blocks of ice and delivered ice blocks to people’s homes,” said Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, Owner and COO of Bishops Orchard.

Adapting to the times of electricity and refrigerators, they switched gears. Now in 2021, they’re serving up some customer favorites, from their famous homemade Apple Cider Donuts, made all year round, to the creamery which picks up when the weather turns just right. They have been making their own wine since 2015 and most recently are now making hard apple ciders. Pick your own is also a fan favorite.

“We have a pick your own operation through June to October starting with strawberries and ending with apples and of course pumpkins in the fall,” Said Bishop DellaVentura

Through the pandemic, they’ve had to pivot creating a new feature that will not get rid of curbside pick-up

“It is convenient and safe for people. Now that we’re hoping as things start opening up and people are getting out of their homes and starting to live their lives to experience things again, it’ll be a convenience for families who are on the run or on the go and don’t have time to run into the store to buy their groceries and they can still purchase them online,” explained Bishop DellaVentura

In addition, to kick off summer weekends they will be offering live music, cider, and wine at the little red barn outside on property. Plans are also in the works for an official celebration, while no official date has been set, FOX61 has been told they’re looking at the end of August. In the meantime, as celebration, they are doing a round-up fundraiser. Each month the donations will go to different organizations across the town.

As for the recipe for success “It’s a passion for what we do as a family and not just us as a family in farming land in running the business but it’s a passion for our community it’s a passion for our employees,” said Bishop DellaVentura. “A lot of high school students can say Bishop’s Orchards was their first job but it’s also the dedication of the family. Somebody at least one person in the next generation has wanted to follow in the footsteps and see it succeed.”

