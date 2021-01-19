Bricco’s in West Hartford celebrates its 25th-anniversary

“Love, I love food, I love people, I love taking care of people, I love this industry. I never took it for granted," said the owner about the recipe for success.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — There’s a reason to celebrate in West Hartford Monday. It marks 25 years in business for Bricco restaurant owner and chef Billy Grant at the Lasalle Road location.

The main ingredient in the recipe for success Grant says, “Love, I love food, I love people, I love taking care of people, I love this industry. I never took it for granted.”

Grant added, “Surviving this long in this business and being as successful as we have been you have to thank your customers, they’ve always been wonderful to me and supported me and all the charities that I’ve done so I don’t take that lightly.”

The restaurant is now taking the challenges of COVID-19 head-on. Grant told FOX61 this is one of the biggest hardships he’s had to face as a restaurant owner.

“The pandemic was the biggest challenge that we have. Running a restaurant is a handful itself. It's a lot of moving parts employees, food, always trying to stay on the competitive age but the pandemic was something that came out of nowhere for us,” said Grant.

Bricco gave back to restaurants worker in the early days of the pandemic offering free meals to those who were unemployed when the industry shut down.

"I’m very fortunate to have this business and to be able to impact my community. One of the things I’m most proud of is that I was able to give back to the community" said Grant.