Bridgeport businesses have seen a bounce with NCAA basketball in town

Being just a couple of blocks from the arena has meant big business for Brewport, but it actually could have been a whole lot better.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — While the UConn women's basketball program aimed for a 14th consecutive Final Four appearance Monday night, the city of Bridgeport was already a winner.

Being just a couple of blocks from the arena has meant big business for Brewport, but it actually could have been a whole lot better.

The last time NCAA women's basketball regionals were in Bridgeport, busloads of fans staying at what was the Holiday Inn would be dropped off at Brewport on game days. But, this year, the city's only downtown hotel closed in January.

"Unfortunately, you know, the hotel industry has been decimated and it's not unique that they're taking this approach in a lot of downtown type of inner-city hotels," said Tom Gill, Director of the Bridgeport Office of Planning & Economic Development.

But, Brewport still expected to more than double their typical Monday business.

'We're coming out of COVID and our staff needs to make money and you know we're going to have 15 servers in the building when we would have maybe six (normally)," said Jeff Browning, Sr., owner of Brewport.

"We've seen the excitement and the energy with people coming from out of town wandering the streets looking for good places to eat," said Leisha Young, owner of Leisha's Bakeria.

She was thrilled to have captured some of the fans on hand for the two games Saturday.

"I'm not usually open so I was really nice to see about 20 people for myself being a small little eatery and today I've had maybe 10, Young said.

"Our UConn women you know we hold them dear to our heart in Connecticut," said Mayor Joseph Ganim (D-Bridgeport). "And in Bridgeport to be able to host them again I hope it launches them to win again."

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.