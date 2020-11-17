Bristol sports bar issued suspension by Consumer Protection Commissioner

On November 13, health officials found the bar was violating Lamont's Executive order and was open after 10 PM.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A sports bar has had its liquor license suspended by the Consumer Protection Commissioner after health officials found the establishment violating COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The suspension is based on a referral from the Bristol-Burlington Health District on November 16 by the Department of Consumer Protection's (DCP) Liquor Control Division regarding an incident that happened on the night of November 13. Legend's Sports Bar, located on Pine Street, was found to be violating Governor Ned Lamont's Executive Orders and the corresponding Phase 2.1 Sector Rules.

On that night, health officials for Bristol-Burlington Health District arrived at the bar around 10:13 PM to find about 45 people inside the establishment. Drinks were being served from the bar and to customers without food. Other patrons even played pool. According to Lamont's executive order, restaurants in CT are supposed to be closed by 10 PM.

“We expect liquor establishments in our state to take public health and safety seriously,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “The guidelines implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 were established to protect the public, and those who intentionally ignore those guidelines put themselves, their employees, their customers, and their community at risk. I want to thank the Bristol-Burlington Health District officials for their work and cooperation in this matter, and their expediency in bringing these violations to our attention.”

Governor Lamont and his Director of Communications, Max Reiss, released a joint statement about the DCP's announcement later Tuesday evening:

“This latest action by the Department of Consumer Protection shows once again that establishments that are not operating in the interests of public health will not go unnoticed. The sector rules are in place for one reason – to keep customers and employees safe. We must give credit to local authorities for taking the COVID mitigation measures seriously, and the State of Connecticut will step in with these kinds of actions if necessary. Enforcement of these rules is a tool in the toolbox to keep residents safe.”

Those with concerns about a liquor permit holder in the State of Connecticut may contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division at (860) 713-6210, or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.