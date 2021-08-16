Oystermen overcome pollution, pandemic to thrive in LI Sound

NORWALK, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont calls Connecticut's shoreline the Napa Valley of Oysters. A quarter-century after a parasite nearly killed off the state's oyster industry, it is thriving again.
Government and private efforts to clean up Long Island Sound, develop disease-resistant shellfish and find new markets, especially during the coronavirus pandemic have helped aquaculture become a $30 million a year business in Connecticut, with oyster’s accounting for about $15.9 million of that.
The state has helped the oystermen survive the pandemic, providing tax breaks and hiring them to help rehabilitate Connecticut's 17,500 acres of natural beds.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.