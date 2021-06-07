COVID-19 comeback | Despite the hot temperatures, Cheshire company aims to freeze

The 22-year old family business makes ice art for events like weddings, galas, and exhibitions

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Bill Covitz has traveled the world, creating ice sculptures in competitions and for his Cheshire-based enterprise called “Ice Matters”.

The 22-year old family business makes ice art for events like weddings, galas, and exhibitions -but when the COVID-19 crisis hit, nearly all of Covitz’s business evaporated.

“We didn’t know how we were going to make it if we would keep our home or our cars,” said Covitz, a married father of two. Covitz estimates he lost about 99 percent of his bookings in 2020, and PPP loans are what helped him through.

Fast forward to June of 2021 and pandemic restrictions have eased, so Covitz’s business is now heating up again. “We are back, people want to party now, people want to get together,” said Covitz -- as he was in the midst of creating a giant frozen golf bag sculpture for an upcoming country club tournament party in Westchester County, NY.

With orders for ice sculptures now coming in again, Covitz says he is appreciative that he can go inside his 18 by 18 ice studio and take in the 18-degree air – especially when it’s 95 outside. “I can’t tell you how happy I am to be back in there, throwing the saw around and shoveling snow, I will take it.” He then added, “we’re excited, this is like a revival.”

