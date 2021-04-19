CT COVID-19 business restrictions to be lifted by May 19

During his press conference Monday, Gov. Lamont said that COVID-19 mandates will be lifted for businesses and replaced with recommnedations.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut continues to move toward pre-pandemic normalcy with Gov. Ned Lamont announcing COVID-19 restrictions for businesses will be lifted starting May 19.

Beginning on May 1, all business curfews will be moved back to 12 a.m. and outdoor restrictions will be lifted. One will still have to order alcohol with food and there will be no table size limit.

On May 19, the rest of the business restrictions will end. This means there will no longer be capacity limits and the mandates will turn into recommendations.

Gov. Lamont did say that indoor masking will continue and the lifting of restrictions is subject to change pending on Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers.

The governor added the state will not require people to be vaccinated but that businesses could implement the rule themselves.

Over the weekend, Connecticut surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 related deaths. There were 19 reported deaths over the weekend.

Connecticut administered 101, 952 tests and 2,736 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 2.68%.

Hospitalizations increased in the state by eight over the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 494.

The state continues to vaccinate well with 1,113,184 residents being fully vaccinated. About 61% of all CT residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

