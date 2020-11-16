CT launches ConnectToCare online portal to help hire staff for nursing homes

The online site is in an effort to help match long-term care facilities like nursing homes with qualified potential staff.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to help with staffing needs and shortages in Connecticut nursing homes, the state's Department of Health (CT DPH) has launched an online portal to help.

The website is called ConnectToCare and is designed to match long-term care facilities like nursing homes with qualified potential hires to fill the positions. ConnectToCare is a partnership with the nonprofit Advancing States and multiple states.

Some of the positions available are:

Temporary Nurses Aide

Certified nursing assistants

Registered nurses

Licensed vocational nurses

Social workers

Activity aides

Speech therapists

Cooks

Environmental service aides

According to Governor Ned Lamont's Office, there have been more than 300 people who have successfully completed their training to be a temporary nurse aide and can register with ConnectToCare as a job seeker.

The CT DPH already has registered all of the state's nursing homes to the ConnectToCare portal and they expect assisted living facilities and residential care homes will be added in the coming weeks.