CT to use federal pandemic rescue funds for job training

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing spending $103 million in new federal pandemic relief money on the job training, with the goal of getting people who lost employment during the pandemic back to work.

Connecticut currently has 140,000 unemployed workers, but Lamont says it also has industries, including health care, information technologies, and manufacturing that have announced major hiring initiatives.

Kelli Vallieres, executive director of the state Office of Workforce Strategy says much of the American Rescue Plan money will build on the work done last year when regional workforce development boards and the community colleges re-trained more than 850 workers displaced by the pandemic.

