Aetna CVS Health to lay off 500 from Connecticut office

Around 306 positions held by Connecticut residents will be affected; the remaining layoffs are of people who work remotely but are assigned to the Hartford office.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over 500 employees, including over 300 who live in Connecticut, are being laid off from Aetna's Hartford location amid parent company CVS Health's mass terminations.

The Connecticut Dept. of Labor (DOL) was notified Friday that over 500 people are being laid off from the 151 Farmington Avenue location in Hartford, the headquarters of Aetna.

Around 306 positions held by Connecticut residents will be affected, and the remaining layoffs are of people who work remotely and out of state but are assigned to the Connecticut location. Those 500 positions will be terminated between Oct. 21 and the end of this year.

The affected employees were notified of the layoffs, CVS Health told DOL, and the employees do not have bumping rights and they're not represented by a union.

Positions vary from data analysts to project management managers and some vice president and executive director positions.

CVS Health plans to cut about 5,000 jobs nationally, the Hartford Courant reported earlier this week.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.