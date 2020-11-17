Electric Boat workforce contends with rising infections

GROTON, Conn. — General Dynamics Electric Boat, the Connecticut-based builder of U.S. Navy submarines, is encouraging more people to work from home as it contends with a surge in coronavirus infections among its workforce.

A total of 404 infections have been reported among Electric Boat staff, including 170 in the three weeks leading up to Nov. 13.

The Groton-based company employs about 12,000 people in Connecticut, 4,000 in Rhode Island and a small number at shipyards elsewhere in the U.S. Company spokesperson Liz Power says the company has added sanitizing stations and expanded the ability to work from home for workers who do not have to be in the shipyards.