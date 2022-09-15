Despite challenging summer for farms, grapes look great at North Granby Vineyard

Harvest time in the fall is always a highlight at Lost Acres Vineyard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANBY, Conn. — While drought conditions have hampered crops all across Connecticut, at Lost Acres Vineyard in North Granby, the grapes have held up – that’s not a surprise.

The couple who owns the vineyard, Michelle Niedermeyer and Kevin Riggott, is excited about the fall season in front of them.

“Grapes love a 'California Summer' – hot and dry weather, their root system is very deep,” said Riggott, who makes the wine.

“All plants need rain, but these plants have a three-foot root system – they can survive on very little water and there’s a reason why California is the top grape producer, it’s because it’s hot and it’s dry," Niedermeyer added. "We’re pretty happy with the summer.”

Both Riggott and Niedermeyer said that autumn is the season they look forward to the most.

“This is the prime season for agri-tourism,” said Riggott. “So far it’s been a wonderful year and it’s going to be a very flavorful crop.”

Picking season at Lost Acres Vineyard 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Niedermeyer said that harvest time is always a highlight at Lost Acres.

“There is something so rewarding about the harvest – its visceral. You work really hard and then you see these grapes, it’s just fabulous,” said Niedermeyer.

Lost Acres is just one of the farms in Granby taking part in “Open Farm Day” which is on Saturday. About a dozen farms in the Granby area will participate in a day of celebration and hold family-friendly events and provide opportunities to explore their grounds.

To learn more about Open Farm Day, click here.

To find out more about Lost Acres Vineyard and its wide array of Connecticut-made wines, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.