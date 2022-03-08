FedEx to expand robotics technology, artificial intelligence

The new agreement will help with supply chain issues and ease the physical burden on employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx will be using more robots and artificial intelligence.

This comes after the company announced an expanded relationship with Berkshire Grey, a Massachusetts-based company that develops robotics technology and AI software for logistics businesses.

Berkshire Grey's CEO said the new agreement will help with supply chain issues and ease the physical burden on employees.

“Berkshire Grey and FedEx are strategically aligned. These new agreements reflect our mutual commitment to innovations in robotic automation that can remove barriers within the supply chain, ease the physical burden on employees and streamline operations,” said Tom Wagner, CEO of Berkshire Grey. “We look forward to working together on this new program and to advancing other automation programs with FedEx moving forward.”