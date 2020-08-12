Foxwoods announces temporarily furloughs

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods announced on Monday furloughs due to the impact of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the resort says they have been impacted by the virus, like other industries, and will move to winter hours and operations. This will include reducing hotel capacity and game offerings in some areas of the resort. According to Foxwood's website, Fox Tower Hotel is temporarily closed.
The spokesperson added the resort has decided to temporarily furlough less than 100 team members.
