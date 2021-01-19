From Mystic, selling a coffee concoction with a kick

“It’s this crazy idea that my wife and I had, we are ice coffee fanatics and we started making it at home,” said the owner.

STONINGTON, Conn. — “I started to research it and there was nothing like it,” said Dave Cornell, the owner of the start-up Prima Barista.

Cornell, the former head Lacrosse coach at Connecticut College, and his wife have embarked on selling and marketing “Prima Barista” which is a hard iced coffee now sold in four different states, including Connecticut.

Sold in decorative bottles in both vanilla and mocha flavors, the 12.5% alcohol content Prima Barista product is meant to cater to those looking for an iced coffee with a bit more spirit. Cornell said they use premium vodka in the batches which are bottled at a facility in Missouri.

“You’re seeing this ready to drink product like ours where people can have that experience,” Cornell said. Despite the pandemic, Prima Barista sales have picked up – already they have 110 accounts across the state. “We are a local Connecticut brand,” Cornell said, “We think people are going to love it when they try it.”