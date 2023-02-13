Their game begins when the Super Bowl ends

Hartford-based GimaSport continues the tradition of making Super Bowl hats.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a 3-point win against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, the real game began at GimaSport in Hartford.

The 23-year-old apparel maker has enjoyed a business relationship with sportswear maker ’47 Brand for years – and, on Sunday night, they got right to work, making Super Bowl Champion Chiefs hats by the thousands.

Roberto Giansiracusa, the owner of GimaSport, said, it’s a busy but they welcome this time of year.

“Being in the red is a good thing today, because it’s a sea of red – it’s a positive red,” he said.

Giansiracusa was, of course, referring to the red of the Kansas City Chiefs.

His team of employees at GimaSport will make close to 5,000 embroidered hats to be sold across the country in the coming days.

“This is what’s called ‘Hot Market’. It’s a hot market item that has to get out within two or three days,” he said. “You know chances are you could see these same hats that were manufactured here (in Hartford) in California, Kansas City, and Chicago.”

Giansiracusa also made sure to tip his cap to his crew – working overtime to create all the hats bound for store shelves across the country.

“It gives the city (of Hartford) pride, for what goes on here -- and that there is manufacturing going on here in Connecticut,” he said.

