Connecticut to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits

“This executive order gets federal funding in the hands of residents who need it and into our economy,” Governor Lamont said. “Thanks to the hard work of our Connecticut Department of Labor, the average resident newly eligible for six weeks of Lost Wages Assistance will receive more than $2,000 that they can spend to support themselves, their family, and their community. What a difference that will make to those most in need of some good news this holiday season. To date, Connecticut has disbursed more than $5.6 billion in unemployment funding and another $327 million in Lost Wages Assistance to workers. Those numbers demonstrate just how important these programs are to residents. I thank our Congressional delegation for their hard work to pass another COVID relief bill that includes enhanced unemployment benefits. I implore Senator Mitch McConnell to stop playing political games, come to the table, and negotiate an agreement that supports our fellow citizens, who through no fault of their own now find themselves out of work during this global pandemic.”