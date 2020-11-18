Hartford's Banh Meee closes its doors on Capitol Ave

The restaurant located on Capitol Avenue cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason they has to transfer ownership to a new owner.

HARTFORD, Conn — Like most businesses, Hartford's Banh Meee has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In on Facebook post on Monday, the Vietnamese restaurant will be closing its Capitol Avenue location due to the impact of the virus. The post continues by saying ownership of the store will be transferred to a new owner.

"2020 was supposed to be a great year," begins the Facebook post."Covid-19 came and changed all that. We opened our second store in downtown Hartford 3 weeks before the shutdown was enforced. When we first heard about Covid-19 we planned for it by stocking up on supplies from Asia. We thought it would be like SARS and be controlled. Boy were we wrong."

The store has been located on Capitol Avenue for the last two years and they recently expanded to downtown Hartford earlier this year. Banh Mee says the new owners will bring a new concept to the location. According to the Hartford Courant, the new shop will be a Latin restaurant and bakery.