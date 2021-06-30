In the midst of a heatwave, the business of keeping cool is brisk in CT

The business of HVAC servicing is also as busy as it’s been all year.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Air conditioners are a special-order item at Katz Ace Hardware in Glastonbury and an order that’s tough to come by in the midst of a Summer heatwave -- now in its fourth day.

Bob Krieger, who owns Katz Ace Hardware on Main Street said customers usually have about 50 varieties of air conditioners to choose from via the Ace website, this week they have just two options.

“We are out of stock of almost all of our air conditioners right now,” Krieger said. “people need to prepare themselves and can’t wait until the last minute.”

The business of HVAC servicing is also as busy as it’s been all year.

Paul Shackford, a tech with Tower Energy out of Plainville, was busy at a job in Marlborough for one of the many customers that Tower tends to.

“It’s just constant these days, it’s constant A/C work, it’s non-stop.” Shackford added he’s seeing, “clogged air filters, frozen coils, and people not doing the maintenance like they should.”

Back in Glastonbury, Krieger added preparation is key.

Smiling in the aisles of his popular store Krieger said, “I know there’s rain (coming), and it's going to cool off but there is going to be another heatwave -- July hasn’t even started yet, it’s going to come.”

