Lack of snow makes for tough ski season

With no snow falling from the sky, Mount Southington is trying to push out as much of its own as it can. It has been able to remain 100% open.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Skiers and snowboarders look forward all year to being able to hit the slopes.

"I like the feel of like just going down the mountain and all the snow just coming up. And I think it’s really pretty and cool," said Georgie Esselstyn of New Haven.

But this season, there’s been something missing.

"More snow!" said Lucy O’Leary of Cheshire.

Another warm and wet day sums up this winter so far. Almost mid-way through January, Connecticut has yet to see much significant snow.

"Right now this rain we’ve been having should be snow. It’s just too bad," said Zeb Esselstyn of New Haven. "It’s really hard for these mountains I’m sure. It’s just the whole northeast the weather patterns have changed," he said.

So Mount Southington has had to adapt.

"We’ve invested a lot of money into our snow-making operation. We did a huge pump project a few years ago. Every year we get more energy-efficient guns. Guns that are able to make more snow with higher temperatures," said Brian McCloskey, guest services and marketing manager at Mount Southington.

With no snow falling from the sky, they’re trying to push out as much of their own as they can, but they need the temperatures to cooperate.

"Our plan is as soon as we can we’re going to make some more snow," McCloskey said. "We are in southern New England so we take whatever weather we get and we make the best of it," he said.

Skiers and snowboarders are also trying to make the best of what this season has had to offer.

"We’ve been trying to get out and play so one of the things we’re excited about is being able to come here and have some snow cause we’re not having it anywhere else it’s just rain, every day," said Allison O’Leary of Cheshire.

They are holding out hope that some real winter weather is on its way.

"Hopefully winter shows up you know in the next couple of weeks so keep your fingers crossed and think snow," McCloskey said.

Despite this season's challenges, Mount Southington has been able to remain 100% open.

