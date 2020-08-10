Local insurance brokerage sees increase in life insurance policies

The Farmington-based company says it has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in customers wanting to by individual life insurance policies.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Since April, Daly Insurance Brokerage Services in Farmington has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in customers wanting to buy individual life insurance policies to protect their families and their businesses in a time of uncertainty with this pandemic.

“Right now, with the mindset that we have seen, people want protection, and what is best way for me to protect my life in the event of an untimely death for the least cost and that would be term insurance,” said Kelly Daly with Daly Insurance Brokerage Services.

Daly says the agency saw a similar increase after 9/11. Within days, there was an 80 percent increase in calls for life insurance. She says these traumatic experiences make people re-evaluate priorities.

“When they are faced with their own mortality, and yes I’m 35, and I’m healthy as can be, and I’ve got many years of good health, and I’m not going to die, the charts say I’m not going to die until I’m 87 years old, that they realize, I could. I could. And what would happen? What would the impact be to my family, to my children, to their future education, to my business if I were no longer here?” she said.

There are a number of policies to choose from depending on what type of coverage you want and what your budget is. Insurance companies have also modified the way they are serving clients.

“Fortunately, many of the major life insurance companies have implemented programs where individuals have the ability to secure up to a million dollars or up to five million dollars without an exam because that has sort of been the stress right now. Life insurance means I have to go and have an exam or labs drawn or something, and I don’t want to do that right now,” said Daly.

The companies are using electronic documents and virtual meetings to make the process easier and safe.

“If an individual were fearing to delay the process because of the pandemic, that you don’t need to. Call your insurance agent, talk to them about how you can secure life insurance death benefit for those protection purposes,” said Daly.