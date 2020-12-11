x
Macy's to hold hiring event on November 12

The retail chain will be offering seasonal positions to be filled at stores.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner, which means Macy's is holding a hiring event for seasonal employees. 

The retail chain will be holding the event on November 12 at stores. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macy's will be conducting all of its in-store opportunities by phone interviews.

The open positions are wide-ranging from season cosmetics and beauty colleagues to seasonal receiving and fulfillment associates.

The event starts from 11 AM to 7 PM local time. Potential hires are encouraged to submit applications online. 

For more information or to see how you can apply click here

