Macy's to hold hiring event on November 12

CONNECTICUT, USA — Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner, which means Macy's is holding a hiring event for seasonal employees.
The retail chain will be holding the event on November 12 at stores. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macy's will be conducting all of its in-store opportunities by phone interviews.
The open positions are wide-ranging from season cosmetics and beauty colleagues to seasonal receiving and fulfillment associates.
The event starts from 11 AM to 7 PM local time. Potential hires are encouraged to submit applications online.
For more information or to see how you can apply click here.