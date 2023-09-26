Manchester brewery honors the life fallen Hartford detective with new brew

Many people have come to the brewery to raise their glass to honor him, with all proceeds from the sale of Bobby’s Brew going to his memorial fund.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — A popular brewery in Manchester is making a toast to honor the life of Detective Bobby Garten.

Elicit Brewery named a beer in Garten’s honor.

When people take a sip of this New England IPA they can expect:

“Sorty hazy, juicy, easy drinkable,” said Amanda Fromerth.

“It’s really good,” said Nick Cota.

The newest beer on draft at Elicit Brewery in Manchester - “Bobby’s Brew.” It was brewed and named in honor of Hartford Police Detective Robert Bobby Garten.

Garten was killed on September 6th when police say 18-year-old Richard Barrington sped off from a traffic stop, ran two red lights, and crashed into Garten and his partner Brian Kearney’s police cruiser.

Elicit Brewery manager and Garten’s friend, Amanda Fromerth said this was their way of honoring him.

“After hearing of his passing, we just wanted to have something that we could toast to him,” said Fromerth.

“He was a great time. I shared many beers with him. He was just such a great person,” said Fromerth.

Many people have come to the brewery to raise their glass to honor him, with all proceeds from the sale of Bobby’s Brew going to his memorial fund.

“We’ve sold a ton of the beer. So many people across the state have come in. They’ve taken cans home. They’ve come in to have a beer in his honor, they’ve bought beers for him in his honor," said Fromerth.

In fact, she said, they are expected to be sold out of the beer by the end of the week after just having offered it at the beginning of the month.

“That’s pretty quick. It was a big batch, so that was pretty quick,” said Fromerth.

Raising a glass, making a toast, and sipping a cold one in Detective Garten’s honor.

“If this is what he loved then this is a great way to keep his memory going,” said Cota.

