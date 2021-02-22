Market gains | Recognizing grocery store employees in Manchester

Since the COVID crisis began, market workers have been considered super.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — February 22nd is National Margarita Day and National Dog Biscuit Day but, for something more substantive, it is also being celebrated, for the first time, as “National Supermarket Employee Day."

Molly Devanney, one of the owners of the family run chain of stores called the Highland Park Market, is working to get the message out. “Today is the first ever Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day,” Devanney said. “Today isn’t just about Highland Park Market, it’s about all the supermarkets throughout the country.”

Since the COVID crisis began, market workers have been considered super–keeping store shelves stocked and the food supply running for their respective communities. “Throughout the United States supermarket employees have stepped up,”

Devanney said. “Day in and day out our employees have gone above and beyond to serve their communities,” she added. Jason Mease, a manager at the Highland Park Market in Manchester said, “we are happy for the recognition.”

Workers at the Highland Park Market were treated to gift cards for Supermarket Employee Day.

The celebratory day is an initiative by the Food Industry Association to put market workers in the spotlight after braving the constraints of the Coronavirus.