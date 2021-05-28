More doors open for CT businesses as the unofficial start of Summer begins

Family-owned Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is ready for a new season to launch offering rentals, classes, and a full retail paddle sports operation.

CANTON, Connecticut — Despite a less than perfect Memorial Day weekend weather forecast, the forecast for so many small businesses is improved as the Summer season approaches.

Sue Warner, owner of Collinsville Canoe acknowledged that they were able to endure 2020 due to so many people wanting to get outdoors, but the challenges -- both on and off the water -- were great.

A year later, Warner said, “we thought we were going to be regulated like last year,” Warner said, “but everything has gotten so much more relaxed with such a great percentage of Connecticut residents vaccinated, we are in great shape.”

Warner’s more than 30-year-old business sold an array of canoes and kayaks last year to people eager to find an escape, this Summer she expects the atmosphere to return to 2019 form.

“Overall we are liberated,” she said and then added, “I feel like we are free all of a sudden.”

While Warner said they are still concerns and plenty of safety procedures to adhere to, “people don’t have the worries they had in 2020, it’s going to be a much better Summer.”

