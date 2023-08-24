MyCTSavings program for businesses without retirement plans approaching enrollment deadline

There are over 5,000 Connecticut businesses enrolled and Comptroller Sean Scanlon is searching for more to take part in MyCTSavings before the end of the month.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Own a business and want to provide a retirement plan for you and your employees? MyCTSavings is a new state program that can do just that for private businesses around Connecticut.

The comptroller's goal is to close the retirement gap for 600,000 employees who did not have access to a retirement savings program through their place of work before MyCTSavings was established,

Businesses with five or more employees that do not offer retirement options are now legally required to either sign up for MyCTSavings or certify that they offer a qualified retirement plan.

The deadline to enroll in the MyCTSavings program is Thursday, Aug. 31.

MyCTSavings was established this past March, with a pilot program last fall, to test processes and gain feedback.

Scanlon will highlight MyCTSavings at the Old Saybrook Business Walk later Thursday morning.

