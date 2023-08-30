National Black Business Month highlights Connecticut entrepreneurs

Black business owners account for about 10% of U.S. businesses and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses.

CONNECTICUT, USA — August is National Black Business Month, a time to acknowledge and support Black businesses in our community and across the nation.

A game night between A.V. Perkins and her college friend Marian Clarke created a nationally sold game called University of Dope: The Ultimate Hip Hop Party Card Game

“We googled Wu-Tang drinking game. It didn’t exist so we made it up,” said A.V. Perkins.

Now, they are putting their stamp on Hip-hop culture as they brand the game as the first card game dedicated to the culture.

“The initial thought was we want you to feel like your sophomore year in college or wherever you were when T-Pain was at his highest,” said Perkins.

It all started through a friendship cultivated in Vance Hall at Central Connecticut State University turned into a business.

“We named it University of Dope because we met here. Our business is called Vance Hall because that’s where we met so CCSU is very much a part of the fabric of our company,” said Perkins.

They started selling the game at holiday markets, but just like Biggie Smalls, they blew up like they thought they would, selling their game nationally in Target stores and on Amazon.

“You gotta have confidence when you’re doing stuff, especially when you have something called disrespectful party game. If you’re going to have that vibrato, you have to have confidence,” said Perkins.

That same confidence is what led 24-year-old Jovan Huff and his business partner to create Food Trap Food Truck in 2021.

“It’s one of my dreams since growing up was to feed the community,” said Huff.

Trapping people with their one-of-a-kind menu.

“It’s not the same boring menu every day. It’s not just the same hotdog with cheese on it or ketchup. I can put hot dog with chopped cheese on it, with mac n cheese. Whatever you want, I’ll do it for you,” said Huff.

Black business owners account for about 10% of U.S. businesses and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses. For those looking to start their own business, both entrepreneurs say just do it.

“Keep going and work hard, you’ll get there one day,” said Huff.

“Everyone starts somewhere so start today,” said Perkins.

If you want to find more Black-owned businesses across Connecticut, click here. They have 2000 businesses listed.

