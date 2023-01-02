New Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground next to Foxwoods

The $300 million project is more than a decade in the making.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont joined executives from Foxwoods Casino and leaders of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, to break ground on a new, multi-million dollar project Wednesday.

The new Great Wolf Lodge location is a $300 million project more than a decade in the making.

“This is about the tribe's economic base and our diversification,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman, Rodney Butler. “We're nation building and we're building a sustainable economy that's going to fund our programs and services for our citizens, no different than the great state of Connecticut.”

The Mashantucket Pequot tribe is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge, to bring the new resort to a 13-acre site right next to Foxwoods.

“We're making some big moves here at Foxwoods, and really nothing as grand of a move as the addition of Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket,” said Jason Guyot, CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

This is Great Wolf’s 23rd lodge in North America and the third resort in the northeast.

It will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor water park and a 61,000-square-foot family entertainment center, with dining, shops and 549 guest rooms.

“This is becoming a destination,” Gov. Lamont said “Families that maybe want to stay and fall in love with Foxwoods, fall in love with a Great Wolf, and in fall in love with Connecticut.”

Officials said the project will have numerous economic benefits for the area, eventually bringing in new revenue and creating over 500 full and part-time jobs.

Starting now, the site is utilizing 400 construction and trade workers.

“There's been no other governor that has been more focused on economic development for Connecticut and supportive of our issues here at Mashantucket, understanding how symbiotic that is, and that partnership,” added Butler.

That partnership was further deepened with the exchanging of gifts Wednesday.

Great Wolf donated $25,000 to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, and the tribal council presented Great Wolf with a wampum necklace.

The estimated completion date of the new property is spring 2025.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.