New Haven events venue had been warned several times before

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A popular New Haven wedding venue could be closed for two weeks after multiple alleged COVID-19 violations.

The New Haven Health Department and the city's COVID-19 Task Force had warned Anthony's Ocean View three times over the last two months about the same alleged violations that got then shut down Friday night.

Several videos, sent anonymously to city officials early Friday, show a massive party, with no social distancing and very little mask-wearing. The city also said the venue far exceeded capacity limits.

"For businesses out there to just blatantly violate the Covid guidelines following warning after warning, they still have large parties and gatherings is just deeply irresponsible," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

"We have asked Anthony’s Ocean View to provide a list of employees that have worked in the last two weeks as well as a list of attendees of any of the events that they have held in the last two weeks," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Health Director.

This request because the city has been told employees may have tested positive. Anthony's Ocean View, which has until Wednesday to appeal the order, did not respond to FOX 61's request for comment.

"I’ve been talking about wanting to get married here for years," said Erin Flannery, a newlywed.

After a couple of COVID-related wedding postponements, Flannery and her husband, Anthony, decided to get married and then hold their reception at Anthony's Ocean View next May. But now?

"If they’re not taking consideration into those guests and their workers and them how do we know that place is clean and they take all the precautions," she said.

Nearly two dozen Quinnipiac University students, who attended the Thursday night party, have been sent home for the rest of the semester, the university said in a statement.

"Universities have been able to identify some of their college students," said Bond. "I know Southern Connecticut State University has requested the videos. They have videos. They are under review."