New Haven first annual 'To-Go Week' in full swing

The first annual New Haven To-Go event offers a week of specials at over 30 participating restaurants, all from a social distance.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Taking food to go! It’s how many have helped support local businesses during the pandemic. From February 21st to the 25th New haven is celebrating that with a little to-go special.

The first annual New Haven To-Go event offers a week of specials at over 30 participating restaurants, all from a social distance.

"It’s a good deal. You get to try anything that sparks your fancy and if you’re already a fan it’s a great time to come down and get a great meal on a great deal," said Erin Guild, the Manager of Claire's Corner Copia.

Participating eateries are offering fixed menu items chosen specifically by their chefs. Each dinner for one is priced at a fitting $20.21. Claire’s Corner Copia at the corner of College and Chapel street is one of those getting on board.

"We’re doing as a choice of any one of our specials from the deli case. It’s a lot of our favorites like organic stuffed Italian peppers, our pastas, stir-fry's, curries, and of course our homemade bread that everybody loves," said Guild.

Just a block up on High street is the Salad Shop offering their fresh-made meals.

"This week is just about getting out to the smaller businesses," said Manager Sebastian Quinonez. "People that are real people in the city."

By mixing it up and getting out of your food rut you’ll be trying something new and helping your friends too.

"It’s especially important to support your local restaurants so we can all still be here when things get kind of back to normal," said Guild.