New premium pay agreement for Stop & Shop grocery store workers

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Stop & Shop Made the announcement on September 25.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Stop & Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) announced on Friday a new premium pay agreement for grocery store workers.

The UFCW, which represents 1.3 million workers in retail, grocery, and other frontline industries, said the premium pay is for the 56,000 union Stop& Shop associated with who they represent.

The premium pay will be retroactive in the form of lump-sum payments equal to 10 percent of all hours worked between July 5, 2020, and August 22, 2020. This is in recognition of the grocery store workers' ongoing efforts to provide service and food to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFCW International President Marc PerroneandStop & Shop President Gordon Reid released the following joint statement:

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in March, UFCW members and Stop & Shop workers have gone above and beyond to ensure that our stores have remained open to serve our communities’ essential needs. These workers have risen to the challenge and Stop & Shop deeply appreciates everything they have done in difficult circumstances - at work and at home - as they care for their neighbors and their families during a national crisis.

“Working in partnership when the pandemic began to take hold, UFCW International and UFCW local unions together with Stop & Shop offered union members a temporary premium. When that pay raise expired in July, the UFCW local unions and members asked Stop & Shop to do what is right for grocery workers and UFCW members.

“Today, UFCW and Stop & Shop are proud to announce a tentative agreement has been reached on a new premium that recognizes Stop & Shop workers for their incredible efforts. The UFCW wants to acknowledge Stop & Shop for not only recognizing its workers, but for remaining committed to work with UFCW, America’s largest food and retail union, to better the lives of these dedicated workers and their families.