New restaurants hope to turn the tables on COVID-19 in New Haven

The New Haven Economic Development Administration and city leaders were on hand to celebrate the openings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Restaurant Week in New Haven seemed like the perfect time to recognize the opening of three new restaurants in the Elm City – all within about 300 feet of each other. While so many restaurants around the country are struggling to stay afloat, the New Haven Economic Development Administration and city leaders were on hand to celebrate the opening of The “Crafted By Hand Café”, “Edible Couture”, and “Vegan Ahava”.

Tisha Hudson, who took Edible Couture and her homemade array of cupcakes from a food truck to a storefront on Court Street (a co-op she shares with Vegan Ahava) said she was excited to be opening despite the parameters of the pandemic.

“I’m not scared of COVID,” Hudson said, “you can’t let it defeat you, you have to keep moving.” Michael Piscitelli, New Haven’s economic development administrator said, “what you are seeing here and in many other downtowns is “the pivot” – more grab and go, specialty items, things that really create attachment with your customers.”

On hand to cut the ribbon were New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and supporters from the New Haven neighborhood around Orange and Court Streets.