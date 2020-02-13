Fort Worth Star-Telegram publisher McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual.

NEW YORK — The publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11.

Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual. McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier.

Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to slide 12.1% from the previous year.

The Star-Telegram released the following statement Thursday:

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is operating business as usual. Our readers and subscribers can continue to rely on us for strong independent local news that is essential to our community.