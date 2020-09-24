OrangeTheory Fitness in Milford adds new outdoor classes

The studio reopened back during Phase 2 with new indoor safety protocols like smaller class sizes, temperature checks, and social distancing signs.

MILFORD, Conn. — One gym in Milford is taking its classes outside to keep members safe and healthy during the COVID pandemic.

The studio reopened back during Phase 2 with new indoor safety protocols like smaller class sizes, temperature checks, social distancing signs, and deep cleaning in between all classes.

For those members not feeling quite comfortable with an indoor class, this new outdoor option offers members an even safer way to stay active.

"We do have some people that are a little bit nervous to be inside still, understandably, so we thought, let’s bring the workout outside, it’s a beautiful day, we have this great space, and you can still get all of your workouts,” said head coach of Milford's OrangeTheory Fitness Heidi Langan.

“One of the main reasons I take part in the outdoor classes and also always choose to wear a mask is the safety reason for me, my husband was just diagnosed with AML, so I like to feel like I’m even more safe," said member Dila Fonda.