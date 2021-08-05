x
People's United to keep 27 supermarket branches in CT

The company said it selected the locations based on a variety of factors like proximity to nearby traditional banks and transaction volume.
CONNECTICUT, USA — An agreement between People's United Bank N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial Inc, and Stop & Shop will retain 27 in-store branches and corresponding ATM locations in the state. 

The company said it selected the locations based on a variety of factors like proximity to nearby traditional banks and transaction volume. Currently, People's United has 84 Stop & Shop locations in Connecticut. 

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located,” said Jeff Tengel, the president People’s United Bank, in a statement. “We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership.”

Originally, People's United planned to leave its location in Stop & Shop. The company cited "evolving" ways customers bank and how they move would strengthen digital capabilities. 

A spokesperson for the company says the new agreement will not impact the previously announced exit for all other Connecticut Stop & Shop locations that will begin in 2022 and take place over several years. A 90-day notice before the branch is closed will be provided to customers. 

M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY, which is attempting to People's United, strongly supported the new agreement between People's United and Stop & Shop. 

Below is a list of the branches being retained: 

  1. 410 Reidville Drive, Waterbury
  2. 100 Main Street, North Southbury
  3. 195 West Street, Cromwell
  4. 370 Hemingway Avenue, East Haven
  5. 12 Franklin Street, Seymour
  6. 105 Elm Street, Old Saybrook
  7. 100 Division Street, Ansonia
  8. 416 East Main Street, Middletown
  9. 44 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury
  10. 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
  11. 931 Torringford Street, Torrington
  12. 1790 Post Road East, Westport
  13. 898 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
  14. 50 Windsorville Road, Vernon 
  15. 4531 Main Street, Bridgeport 
  16. 5 River Road, Wilton 
  17. 150 New Park Avenue, Hartford
  18. 2331 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden 
  19. 200 East Main Street, Stratford
  20. 498 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury 
  21. 1364 East Town Road, Milford
  22. 460 Elm Street, West Haven
  23. 315 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield 
  24. 72, Newtown Road, Danbury 
  25. 2145 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport 
  26. 150 Whalley Avenue, New Haven 
  27. 485 Broad Street, Meriden 

