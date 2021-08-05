People's United to keep 27 supermarket branches in CT

The company said it selected the locations based on a variety of factors like proximity to nearby traditional banks and transaction volume.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An agreement between People's United Bank N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial Inc, and Stop & Shop will retain 27 in-store branches and corresponding ATM locations in the state.

The company said it selected the locations based on a variety of factors like proximity to nearby traditional banks and transaction volume. Currently, People's United has 84 Stop & Shop locations in Connecticut.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located,” said Jeff Tengel, the president People’s United Bank, in a statement. “We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership.”

Originally, People's United planned to leave its location in Stop & Shop. The company cited "evolving" ways customers bank and how they move would strengthen digital capabilities.

A spokesperson for the company says the new agreement will not impact the previously announced exit for all other Connecticut Stop & Shop locations that will begin in 2022 and take place over several years. A 90-day notice before the branch is closed will be provided to customers.

M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY, which is attempting to People's United, strongly supported the new agreement between People's United and Stop & Shop.

Below is a list of the branches being retained:

410 Reidville Drive, Waterbury 100 Main Street, North Southbury 195 West Street, Cromwell 370 Hemingway Avenue, East Haven 12 Franklin Street, Seymour 105 Elm Street, Old Saybrook 100 Division Street, Ansonia 416 East Main Street, Middletown 44 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck 931 Torringford Street, Torrington 1790 Post Road East, Westport 898 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton 50 Windsorville Road, Vernon 4531 Main Street, Bridgeport 5 River Road, Wilton 150 New Park Avenue, Hartford 2331 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden 200 East Main Street, Stratford 498 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury 1364 East Town Road, Milford 460 Elm Street, West Haven 315 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield 72, Newtown Road, Danbury 2145 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport 150 Whalley Avenue, New Haven 485 Broad Street, Meriden

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.