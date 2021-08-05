People's United to keep 27 supermarket branches in CT

CONNECTICUT, USA — An agreement between People's United Bank N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial Inc, and Stop & Shop will retain 27 in-store branches and corresponding ATM locations in the state.
The company said it selected the locations based on a variety of factors like proximity to nearby traditional banks and transaction volume. Currently, People's United has 84 Stop & Shop locations in Connecticut.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located,” said Jeff Tengel, the president People’s United Bank, in a statement. “We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership.”
Originally, People's United planned to leave its location in Stop & Shop. The company cited "evolving" ways customers bank and how they move would strengthen digital capabilities.
A spokesperson for the company says the new agreement will not impact the previously announced exit for all other Connecticut Stop & Shop locations that will begin in 2022 and take place over several years. A 90-day notice before the branch is closed will be provided to customers.
M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY, which is attempting to People's United, strongly supported the new agreement between People's United and Stop & Shop.
Below is a list of the branches being retained:
- 410 Reidville Drive, Waterbury
- 100 Main Street, North Southbury
- 195 West Street, Cromwell
- 370 Hemingway Avenue, East Haven
- 12 Franklin Street, Seymour
- 105 Elm Street, Old Saybrook
- 100 Division Street, Ansonia
- 416 East Main Street, Middletown
- 44 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury
- 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
- 931 Torringford Street, Torrington
- 1790 Post Road East, Westport
- 898 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
- 50 Windsorville Road, Vernon
- 4531 Main Street, Bridgeport
- 5 River Road, Wilton
- 150 New Park Avenue, Hartford
- 2331 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- 200 East Main Street, Stratford
- 498 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury
- 1364 East Town Road, Milford
- 460 Elm Street, West Haven
- 315 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield
- 72, Newtown Road, Danbury
- 2145 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
- 150 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
- 485 Broad Street, Meriden
