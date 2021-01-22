People's United Bank plans to leave locations at CT Stop & Shops

In an email sent to customers, the bank said it plans to exit its locations inside the supermarket over the next several years.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an email sent out to customers, People's United Bank announced it will exiting from its indoor Connecticut and New York Stop & Shop locations.

The company says the move is anticipated to happen in several years and the details of the exact timing of the exit are being finalized.

"Although the Stop & Shop relationship has provided meaningful value to the Bank and our customers over the years, customer banking preferences and retail shopping behaviors have significantly evolved," read the letter.