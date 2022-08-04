'Play Ball' music to the ears of downtown Hartford businesses

COVID restrictions at Dunkin Donuts Park have been lifted as packed seats are expected.

HARTFORD, Conn — With development beginning to pop up around Dunkin Donuts Park, that will no doubt bring more energy to downtown Hartford. And that's just what downtown businesses say they need.

There's no doubt that the opening day of the baseball season, even in the minor leagues, just feels different. Yard Goats coaches, fans and players are optimistic, but so too are Hartford businesses.

The crack of the bat is music to the ears of downtown businesses.

"We're ready," said Bill Carbone, owner of Sorella Restaurant. "You know we never really closed throughout the entire pandemic and we've seen the ups and definitely seen the downs and we're just looking forward to keeping this train rolling."

And, with many employers now having their employees return to their offices downtown, the tide is turning.

"We've seen an uptick every week once people started announcing that they were coming back we've seen more and more people every week. We've added on a couple of more lunches," said Erin Sweeney, the GM of Vaughan's Public House.

And with more than 70 Yard Goats regular-season home games on the schedule, that's quite a few potential customers for these businesses.

"We're just here you know so come out for dinner beforehand for a few drinks and head over to the game," Carbone said.

"We've supported the Yard Goats over the past several years with season tickets at the company and so this is exciting," said Curt Gemme of Sentry Commercial.

But he added that last year was "a little bit dull" because there were seating and masking restrictions in place last season.

"To return to normalcy is so important to people and they feel more confident going out and being around people and you know being able to have some drinks outside on Pratt Street and then walk over," Sweeney said.

And while downtown still has plenty of vacancies, the next phase of the development across the street from Dunkin Donuts Park is scheduled to break ground this year. The city is looking to extend that growth beyond the downtown.

"We are particularly focused on the intersection of Albany Avenue and Main Street," said Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford). "There is the historic Arrowhead Café building and the Flat Iron building, historic buildings that are blighted, dilapidated. What we’re focused on there and elsewhere is mixed-use development."

---

----

