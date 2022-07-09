Pratt & Whitney celebrates delivery of 1000th F-135 Engine

The F-135 is what powers the F-35, which is billed as the most sophisticated fighter jet ever made.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Something was in the air inside a massive hangar on the Pratt & Whitney grounds in East Hartford -- it could have been jet fuel but, mostly, it was pride. The aerospace pioneer gathered its employees and leaders to celebrate a milestone; the delivery of the 1000th F-135 Jet Engine.

The F-135 is what powers the F-35, which is billed as the most sophisticated fighter jet ever made.

Shane Eddy, who is the president of Pratt & Whitney addressed a hangar full of employees to recognize the accomplishment of their 1000th engine delivered.

“It’s pretty exciting, just the pride, (for) the people who design, build, deliver, and support these engines,” Eddy said.

Congressman John Larson joined the festivities and mentioned that both his mother and father worked at Pratt & Whitney.

"This is the greatest fighter ever designed in the history of mankind, made right here in East Hartford, Connecticut,” Larson said.

“I think sometimes our state needs to be reminded that we do important things here and this is one of them. I think it’s really exciting to spend a few minutes and put that in the spotlight," Congressman Joe Courtney added.

Eddy, the Pratt & Whitney president, noted that the first F-135 Engine was delivered in 2009 and that he is looking forward to the future of the program which the Department of Defense is a major customer.

“The best part of this day is sharing this with the team at Pratt & Whitney and with the people of Connecticut," said Eddy.

Pratt & Whitney's 1,000th F135 engine 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.