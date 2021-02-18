Public Market in Middletown closes after 106 years in business

At 5 pm Wednesday afternoon, Public Market flicked off their "open" sign and locked their doors for the last time.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown staple is closing its doors for good. The Public Market on Main Street has been in business since 1915. The pandemic put a stress on them that became too much to bear.

"It really is heartbreaking," said long-time shopper Michelle Zienka. "This was my Stop & Shop."

The closing marked a difficult day for Middletown residents and the owners of Public Market. The Italian deli and grocery had no choice but to close its doors after 106 years in operation.

"I’ve had people break down and start crying right here in front of me," said owner Joshua Morris. "It’s tough because some of the people come here three times a day at breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Morris bought Public Market two years ago after working in the store for many years. He says it was the pandemic’s shutdown of the catering business that crushed their bottom line.

"It’s been a staple on Main street for generations and generations and it’s hard to imagine that walk without Public Market being there," said Mayor Benjamin Florshiem.

Florshiem says the city has done everything they can to help keep the family run business' on Main Street open. The city has provided $200,000 in funds but Florshiem says those funds only go so far.

Those who frequented the shop say they will miss the warm atmosphere and their deli favorites.

"I like my ham grinder, toasted. They always made it the way I liked it," said Zienka.

The pandemic has taken over 600 local restaurants and has forced well over 100 others to temporarily close. The entertainment and catering industry has taken the brunt of it.

"That’s a sector of that has been flat out devastated," said Scott Dolch of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Starting March 19, the state will increase the capacity of indoor commercial event venues to 50% or 100 people with outdoor capacity increasing to 200 people. A massive relief to an industry that has been all but dead for the last 11 months.

"It’s still going to have to follow COVID restrictions. It’s not going to be the same celebration everyone’s used to but it’s the one that these businesses are looking forward to hopefully hosting here soon," said Dolch.

The CT Restaurant Association is appreciative of Governor Lamont's continued support towards reopening. They believe consumer confidence will continue to increase as more people receive the vaccine