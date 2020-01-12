'#SaveCTRestaurants' campaign launched by CT Restaurant Association

The campaign is to garner support for the state's restaurant industry that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to gain more support for failing restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) launched the #SaveCTRestaurants campaign.

As part of the campaign, the stories of local restaurant owners stories will be told, the importance the employees have on the economy of Connecticut will be stressed, and elected officials will be urged to support the industry that employs more than 160,000 people.

CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch sent a letter to Governor Ned Lamont and state legislative leaders Tuesday asking for their support.

“Few sectors of Connecticut’s economy have been hit harder by the COVID pandemic than our local restaurant industry,” said Dolch in the letter. “Unfortunately, more than 600 restaurants have already closed over the past eight months, and without additional support, many more are likely to shutter in the weeks and months ahead. These are predominantly small businesses, often family-run, who are employing local Connecticut residents in every corner of our state.”

The letter asks state leaders to support the restaurant industry in three ways. The first one would be to allow indoor dining to continue, the second to make a new grant program for restaurants, and finally, bolster consumer confidence by highlighting the efforts restaurants have taken to keep people safe.