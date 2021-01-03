Senate to vote on Crown Act

HARTFORD, Connecticut — On Monday, the Senate will vote on The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act otherwise known as the Crown Act.
The bill recently passed the House on a final vote of 139-9. If the bill passes, it would prohibit discrimination on the basis of ethnic hairstyles historically associated with race.
The bill would build on Connecticut's current legislation preventing discrimination by adding two qualifiers.
The first qualifier is the word "Race" would be inclusive of ethnic traits historically associate with race including hair texture and protective hairstyles.
The second would qualify "protective hairstyles" to include wigs, headwraps, and hairstyles like cornrows and locs.
If the bill passes the Senate, it will move to Gov. Lamont's desk for his signature.
Governor Ned Lamont praised the bill's passage at the House level on Friday and said it would only add benefit to Connecticut.
“I am thrilled to see the passage of the CROWN Act today by the Connecticut House of Representatives,” Governor Lamont said. “Discrimination of any kind is unacceptable, but we all know there are invisible moments and instances of discrimination that take place each and every day. When a Black man or woman shows up for a job interview or to work, they should never be judged based on their hairstyle. Their work product, commitment, dedication, and work ethic should be the sources of their success. This measure is critical to helping build a more equitable society, and I urge the Senate to pass this bill so I can put my signature on it and we can get this law into our statute books.”