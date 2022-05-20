Shoreline businesses prepare for hot weather influx

Temperatures will potentially reach record levels in the 90s.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — With temperatures hitting the 90s tomorrow some people may hit the shoreline for a little cooler weather.

Businesses on the shore are preparing for a possible influx of foot traffic.

This weekend, spring weather is giving in to the hot temperatures of summer.

“We’ll thoroughly enjoy it and spend as much time outside as we can,” said Hunter Ward.

For his family, that means: “We’re going out on the boat, cruise the river, and enjoy the weather,” said Ward.

While families like theirs are hitting the water tomorrow. Others might hop in their car and head to the shore.

This means there’s a possibility for heavy foot traffic at Liv’s Shack in Old Saybrook, which just opened for the season.

“We’re really excited. It’s supposed to be a great weekend, great weather. We’re excited for all of our customers to come back and we’re ready to serve our fresh, hot lobster rolls,” said Liv’s Shack employee, Mia Lawrence.

With COVID-19 numbers still climbing across the state – they are trying to mitigate the spread by taking orders outside and using outdoor dining

“A few years ago we started the outdoor seating with the picnic tables because of COVID and now that we are able to still do that and still have everyone eat and enjoy their food with the beautiful scenery in the back that just means a lot for us,” said Lawrence.

