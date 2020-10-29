Sikorsky awarded contract to build six additional CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopters

The US Navy awarded the Stratford-based company the contract on October 28.

SHELTON, Conn. — Big news for Stratford-based Sikorsky. The U.S. Navy just awarded the aircraft company a new contract for six additional CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

The aircraft will support the U.S. Marine Corps with heavy-lift operations and will be produced in Stratford. The goal is to begin the delivery of the six additional aircraft in January 2024.

The addition comes as Sikorsky’s CH-53K program has five aircraft on the line in Connecticut. The program will deliver the first initial production aircraft in September 2021, according to Sikorsky.

"This contract award is a testament to the government's confidence in the CH-53K platform. This award shows that we are working hard to make the aircraft more affordable," said Major General Greg Masiello, program executive office, air ASW, assault and special mission programs. "The capability and affordability of the CH-53K is important to ensure that we provide a valuable addition to the United States Marine Corps and our friends and allies."

Senator Richard Blumenthal and US Rep. Rosa DeLauro also praised Sikorsky for being awarded the contract.

“This award is a victory for Connecticut, Sikorsky, and our workforce,” said Blumenthal. “It is also a testament to the tremendous skills and efficiency of the Stratford workers assembling this aircraft who have made it more affordable. Adding six more CH-53K King Stallion helicopters to the Marine fleet will strengthen our country’s tactical capabilities, while securing Sikorsky’s presence in Connecticut for years to come.”

“As the leader in the fight that secured a guarantee from Lockheed Martin that headquarters will remain in Stratford until at least 2032, I am thrilled to see this commitment bear fruit,” said DeLauro. “The procurement of six new CH-53K helicopters signals a new era of technology for our Marines and will help create jobs here at home. Supporting high-skill job creation in Connecticut requires collaborative efforts that include both government and private industry, and I am proud to support these critical efforts.”